1/1
Larry Michael Spanola
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Michael Spanola, 79, of Dawsonville, GA passed away Thursday November 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Larry was born in Chicago. He kept his sense of humor to the end. Larry was a marine reservist and loved playing pool, boating, golfing, poker and The Pink Panther movies. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 42 years Lodene (nee Bertolani) his children Stephen (Christine) and Lynnette (Jon), his sister Judy, grandchildren Nick, Joey, Jenna and Gui and several nieces and nephews, as well as their devil dog Bella. A memorial service will be held in Chicago when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to honor his life can be sent to the Golden Rule Hospice, Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Dawsonville, GA or Autism Society of America. Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com.

Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved