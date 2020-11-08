Larry Michael Spanola, 79, of Dawsonville, GA passed away Thursday November 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Larry was born in Chicago. He kept his sense of humor to the end. Larry was a marine reservist and loved playing pool, boating, golfing, poker and The Pink Panther movies. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 42 years Lodene (nee Bertolani) his children Stephen (Christine) and Lynnette (Jon), his sister Judy, grandchildren Nick, Joey, Jenna and Gui and several nieces and nephews, as well as their devil dog Bella. A memorial service will be held in Chicago when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to honor his life can be sent to the Golden Rule Hospice, Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Dawsonville, GA or Autism Society of America. Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com
Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA.