Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
Resources
Larry R. Shipper

Larry R. Shipper Obituary
Larry R. Shipper, Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Marilyn J. nee Vogel for 51 years; loving father of Debbie (Corey) Schrode and Carrie Ann; dear grandfather of Jonathan, Zachary and Elena; fond brother of Roseann (John) Miller, Sandy (Bruce) Perich, the late Terry and the late Sharon Shimko; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of Marrs-Meyers Post #991 A.L. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. to St. Gerald Church for 10 a.m. Mass Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. (708)425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019
