Larry Dale Roberts, 55, of Chicago, passed away on August 13, 2019. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 10, 1963. He was the beloved husband of Laurie Roberts; incredibly talented artist, musician, and poet; kind, sincere, and compassionate mentor and friend. Larry and Laurie built an amazing life over the 30+ years they shared together. They truly treasured the time they spent as residents of the Pilsen art community when they first arrived to Chicago. Larry will be greatly missed by the countless lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a scholarship fund for the arts in Larry's memory at gofundme.com / Larry Roberts Scholarship Fund
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2019