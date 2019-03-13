Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Larry Rosenbaum, 57. Beloved father of Marty, Molly and Abigail. Cherished son of Dorothy and the late George Rosenbaum. Dear brother of David G. (Julie Keywell) Rosenbaum. Service Friday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Private. Memorials in his memory to the ETHS Foundation, c/o Joanne Bertsche, 1600 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201, www.supporteths.org, when making a donation, please be sure to specify that this gift is in memory of Larry and to support art and entrepreneurship. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019
