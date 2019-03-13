|
Larry Rosenbaum, 57. Beloved father of Marty, Molly and Abigail. Cherished son of Dorothy and the late George Rosenbaum. Dear brother of David G. (Julie Keywell) Rosenbaum. Service Friday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Private. Memorials in his memory to the ETHS Foundation, c/o Joanne Bertsche, 1600 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201, www.supporteths.org, when making a donation, please be sure to specify that this gift is in memory of Larry and to support art and entrepreneurship. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019