Larry R. Strickland, age 69 of Grand Haven, MI passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at home. The Memorial Service for Larry will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2nd at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. with rosary reading at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020