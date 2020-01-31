Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klaassen Family Funeral Home - Grand Haven
1500 Robbins Road
Grand Haven, MI 49417
(616) 842-9495
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Klaassen Family Funeral Home - Grand Haven
1500 Robbins Road
Grand Haven, MI 49417
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klaassen Family Funeral Home - Grand Haven
1500 Robbins Road
Grand Haven, MI 49417
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
7:30 PM
Klaassen Family Funeral Home - Grand Haven
1500 Robbins Road
Grand Haven, MI 49417
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Strickland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Strickland Obituary
Larry R. Strickland, age 69 of Grand Haven, MI passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at home. The Memorial Service for Larry will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2nd at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. with rosary reading at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -