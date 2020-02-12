|
Larry V. Underwood died unexpectedly Friday February 7, 2020 as a result of an auto accident.
Larry was born January 24, 1943, in New Hampton, Iowa, the sixth child and third son of Carmelita Brown Underwood and Claude Underwood.
He attended St. Joseph's grade school and New Hampton High School.
He worked for Montgomery Ward for 23 years.
Larry returned to college in 1987 and graduated with honors from the University of Northern Iowa in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in Anthropology and minoring in Sociology. Upon graduation he entered the University of Iowa earning a Master of Arts in Library and Information Science in 1990.
After completing his degrees, Larry worked for the WATERLOO-CEDAR FALLS COURIER from 1991 to 1993. In 1993 he joined the CHICAGO TRIBUNE in the editorial research department. He continued to work there until his retirement in 2009.
Throughout his academic and professional career, Larry was recognized for his many achievements. These included the CHICAGO TRIBUNE Outstanding Professional Performance award "For exceptional energy, creativity, and judgement in tracking down the information needed by the Editorial Department." He was presented the University of Northern Iowa Purple and Old Gold Award "For meritorious scholarship in Anthropology." Larry was a past member of the Special Libraries Association, an international professional society for library and information professionals and The American Library Association. He was also inducted into Alpha Kappa Delta, an International Sociology Honor Society.
In his retirement, Larry joined the Du Quoin, IL Public Library Board, where he was actively engaged on the budget committee and pursuing grant opportunities for the library. He also pursued his many interests and hobbies. He was an avid reader, stained glass craftsman, and gourmet cook. In his earlier years, he enjoyed travel and meeting new people. He was always interested in engaging people with new ideas and interests.
Larry married Karen A. Glynn in Waterloo, IA on November 2, 1990 and she survives. He is also survived by his sister, Kay (Robert) Carolan of Minneapolis, MN, many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Claud (Jeanette) Underwood, Lola (William) Gilbert, Justin (Mary) Underwood, Donna Underwood Peterson, and Mary Ann Underwood.
There will be a memorial service in Iowa at a later date.
Donations in Larry's memory may be made to the Du Quoin Public Library, 28 S. Washington, Du Quoin, IL 62832, attention: Kristina Benson, Director.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020