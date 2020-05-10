Larry Zeid, age 83, beloved husband of Sharlene Zeid (nee Levy); loving father of Pamela and Richard Zeid; adored son of the late Max and Fanny Zeid; dear brother of Alex (Sharon) Zeid and the late Barry Zeid; treasured uncle to several nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. For information or to leave condolences Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.