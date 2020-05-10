Larry Zeid
Larry Zeid, age 83, beloved husband of Sharlene Zeid (nee Levy); loving father of Pamela and Richard Zeid; adored son of the late Max and Fanny Zeid; dear brother of Alex (Sharon) Zeid and the late Barry Zeid; treasured uncle to several nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. For information or to leave condolences Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Wishing you peace and comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
Kari Brandstedt
Family
May 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Judy Kelly
Friend
