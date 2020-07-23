Lars M. Johnson, 16, of Wheeling; loving son to Erik and Catherine Johnson; loving brother to Amanda Johnson cherished grandson to Glenn and Gale Johnson and the late John, Sr. and Elizabeth Straka; dear nephew to many aunts and uncles; and a fond cousin to many. Visitation Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. (capacity limits, PPE requirements, social distancing in effect), 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Hts., IL 60004. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org
or the charity of your choice
. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or (847) 253-0168.