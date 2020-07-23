1/
Lars M. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lars's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lars M. Johnson, 16, of Wheeling; loving son to Erik and Catherine Johnson; loving brother to Amanda Johnson cherished grandson to Glenn and Gale Johnson and the late John, Sr. and Elizabeth Straka; dear nephew to many aunts and uncles; and a fond cousin to many. Visitation Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. (capacity limits, PPE requirements, social distancing in effect), 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Hts., IL 60004. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org or the charity of your choice. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved