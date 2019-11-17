Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Salvano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Ann Salvano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Ann Salvano Obituary
It is with great sadness that our family shares the passing of our gentle, giving, wife, mother, and grandmother. Laura Ann Salvano, 79, of Surprise, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Her husband Lawrence (Larry) and children Michael, Pamela, and Karen were at her side. Laura was born in Evanston, Illinois on August 16, 1940, to Marshall and Annabel (Schryver) Long. Laura was raised in Wilmette, Illinois and attended Wilmette Public Schools and New Trier High School in Winnetka.

Laura was married to Larry for more than 60 wonderful years. Together they shared a wide circle of friends and co-founded GONSAG (Grand Old North Shore Athletic Group). Laura enjoyed volleyball, bowling, tennis, softball, and traveling with her husband. She was an exceptional craftswoman and made exquisite needlepoint pictures, pillows and Christmas stockings for each member of her family. Laura loved wintering at her vacation home in Arizona, weekend trips to Minocqua, country music, and lunch at Portillo's. Most of all, Laura loved her family and friends. She regularly attended her grandchildren's sporting events, ballet recitals, school science fairs, and other special events. She was a friend to all with a ready smile and a relaxing, informal style that made all she met feel at ease.

Laura is survived by her husband, Larry, children Michael, Pamela (Jonathan) Lurie, Karen (Paul) Shah, grandchildren Steven and Kevin Salvano, Benjamin and Jillian Lurie, Samantha,, Stephanie, and Caroline Shah, great-grandson, Connor, her brother, Robert (Margaret) Long and her beloved cat, Pookie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Annabel Long, and her sister, Susan Long. A celebration of Laura's life will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the N. H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Please attend in casual attire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Laura's name to either the () or the Lewy Body Dementia Association. (www.lbda.org/donate) Condolences may be expressed on Legacy.com. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -