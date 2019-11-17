|
|
It is with great sadness that our family shares the passing of our gentle, giving, wife, mother, and grandmother. Laura Ann Salvano, 79, of Surprise, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Her husband Lawrence (Larry) and children Michael, Pamela, and Karen were at her side. Laura was born in Evanston, Illinois on August 16, 1940, to Marshall and Annabel (Schryver) Long. Laura was raised in Wilmette, Illinois and attended Wilmette Public Schools and New Trier High School in Winnetka.
Laura was married to Larry for more than 60 wonderful years. Together they shared a wide circle of friends and co-founded GONSAG (Grand Old North Shore Athletic Group). Laura enjoyed volleyball, bowling, tennis, softball, and traveling with her husband. She was an exceptional craftswoman and made exquisite needlepoint pictures, pillows and Christmas stockings for each member of her family. Laura loved wintering at her vacation home in Arizona, weekend trips to Minocqua, country music, and lunch at Portillo's. Most of all, Laura loved her family and friends. She regularly attended her grandchildren's sporting events, ballet recitals, school science fairs, and other special events. She was a friend to all with a ready smile and a relaxing, informal style that made all she met feel at ease.
Laura is survived by her husband, Larry, children Michael, Pamela (Jonathan) Lurie, Karen (Paul) Shah, grandchildren Steven and Kevin Salvano, Benjamin and Jillian Lurie, Samantha,, Stephanie, and Caroline Shah, great-grandson, Connor, her brother, Robert (Margaret) Long and her beloved cat, Pookie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Annabel Long, and her sister, Susan Long. A celebration of Laura's life will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the N. H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Please attend in casual attire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Laura's name to either the () or the Lewy Body Dementia Association. (www.lbda.org/donate) Condolences may be expressed on Legacy.com. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2019