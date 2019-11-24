|
It is with great sadness that our family shares the passing of our gentle, giving, wife, mother, and grandmother. Laura Ann Salvano, 79, of Surprise, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Her husband Lawrence (Larry) and children Michael, Pamela, and Karen were at her side. Laura was born in Evanston, Illinois on August 16, 1940, to Marshall and Annabel (Schryver) Long. Laura was raised in Wilmette, Illinois and attended Wilmette Public Schools, New Trier High School in Winnetka, and Iowa State University. Laura enjoyed playing volleyball, bowling, tennis, and softball, and loved her bridge group. Laura traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe with her husband Larry. Laura particularly loved wintering at her home in Arizona, vacationing in Alaska, and country music.
Laura is survived by her husband, Larry, children Michael, Pamela (Jonathan) Lurie, Karen (Paul) Shah, grandchildren Samantha, Benjamin, Jillian, Stephanie, Steven, Kevin, and Caroline and great-grandson, Connor, and her brother, Robert Long (Margaret). She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Annabel Long, and her sister, Susan Long. A celebration of Laura's life will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Please attend in casual attire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Laura's name to either the () or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org). Condolences may be expressed on Legacy.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019