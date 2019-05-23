|
Laura Jean Caiafa (nee Curylo) loving daughter of the late Joseph, Jr. and the late Frances Curylo; beloved mother of Joseph and Kevin Caiafa; dear sister of James and Joseph Curylo; fond niece, cousin and friend to many. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, May 25th from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 12:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Road, Forest Park, IL. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary School 97 Herrick Road, Riverside, IL 60546. For more information 708-749-2033 or visit www.mountauburnfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019