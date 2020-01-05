|
Laura M. Callahan-Hazard, age 38, of Skokie, IL, departed this life at Evanston North Shore Hospital on December 23, 2019. Laura was born March 19, 1981 in Canada, to Christopher and Madeleine Callahan. She married Andrew Hazard on October 6, 2007 in Bloomington, IL. She is survived by her husband; her parents; two sisters, Claire (Christopher) Stocker of Whitefish Bay, WI and Thérèse (Louis Mukobya) Callahan of Longueuil, QC, and nine nieces and nephews to whom she was a doting auntie. She is also mourned by her parents-in-law, Michael and Brenda Hazard, sister-in-law Mary Beth Hazard, the extensive Callahan and Hazard clans, and her Search family. Laura received her B.A. in Theater from De Paul University in 2004. She worked for Search Inc. as a house parent to adult women with developmental disabilities, and taught for Still Point Theatre Collective, where she created and directed plays with DD adults. She also worked for Skokie Parks and Rec., co-writing their latest musical Still Super. Laura was a warm and generous friend to all she met, and she will be dearly missed. Celebration of Life Pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Still Point Theatre Collective, 4300 N Hermitage, Chicago, IL 60613 or Niles Township Food Pantry, 5255 Lincoln Avenue, Skokie, IL 60077.
Info: ww.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020