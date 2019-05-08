|
Laura Denton, Age 56, Born into Eternal Life on April 29, 2019. Laura is survived by her loving sons, Daniel D. and Nicholas A. Kociak, and their father, Dan Kociak. Beloved daughter of the late Jack and Velia Denton. Dear sister of Mark (Luz) Denton. Fond niece of Martha Steele. Laura was also loved by her many cousins and friends. Loving Companion and Partner of Jeff Stanczak. Alumna of Evergreen Park H.S. Family and friends will meet at St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave. Chicago, IL 60655 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 for memorial visitation 9:00am-10:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In memory of Laura, complete a crossword puzzle today, or make a donation to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington D.C., 20090-6929 (or online at www.ASPCA.org/donate) are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019