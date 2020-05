Laura E. Stern, nee Speier, 92. Beloved wife of the late Herbert; devoted mother of Sheryl (Marty Sachman) Stern Sachman and Glenn (Audrey) Stern; cherished grandmother of Jason Sachman, Jenna Sachman, and Cole Stern; proud great-grandmother of Lavi Sachman; caring sister of the late Fred (late Herta) Speier. Funeral service is private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org , or MISSD (the Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin), MISSD.co. For info, Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.