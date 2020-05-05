Laura E. Stern, nee Speier, 92. Beloved wife of the late Herbert; devoted mother of Sheryl (Marty Sachman) Stern Sachman and Glenn (Audrey) Stern; cherished grandmother of Jason Sachman, Jenna Sachman, and Cole Stern; proud great-grandmother of Lavi Sachman; caring sister of the late Fred (late Herta) Speier. Funeral service is private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org, or MISSD (the Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin), MISSD.co. For info, Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 5, 2020.