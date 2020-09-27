1/
Laura Gagliano
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Laura Gagliano, age 93; dearest friend of the late Nellie Constantinople; beloved aunt to many; Laura was preceded in death by her loving parents, Anna (Joseph) Crudele and Domenico Gagliano; her dear sister, Rosa (Anthony) Blasco and Palma (Robert) Yonkee; and her brother, Anthony (Ann) Gagliano. Lying in State, Monday, 9 a.m. until time of Mass, 10 a.m. at St. Celestine Church 3020 N. 76th Court, Elmwood Park, IL 60707. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated. For information, The Elms Funeral Home at 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Lying in State
09:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
Funeral services provided by
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
Memories & Condolences

September 26, 2020
It's the end of an era. I'll miss our little visits and chats on the phone. You were quite the fighter and a strong woman indeed! Now that your pain free and home at last, fly with the angels above❤

Theresa❤
theresa capra
Family
