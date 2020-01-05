Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Laura Marlene Good, age 51, of Chicago and Lake Forest, IL. Beloved Daughter of Daniel Good and Marlene (Breithaupt). Loving sister to Julie Mora and husband, Antonio. Mother of Marlena and Michael Stathos. Aunt to Clara and Antonio Mora and Drew and Adam Munger and several cousins. Graduate of the University of Colorado, The Dwight School (NYC) and Lake Forest Country Day School, she leaves behind many friends. Volunteer at Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church, Chicago. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church, Feeding the Homeless. For more information please go to Laura's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020
