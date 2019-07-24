Home

Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
Laura Holst


1931 - 2019
Laura "Norma" Holst, age 87, of Sugar Grove, IL, passed peacefully into Heaven, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family. She was born August 8, 1931, in Amboy, IL, to proud parents, Howard and Hazel (Vogeler) Ross. She is survived by three sons: Stephen Everett, Jeffrey Everett and Christopher Carter; two granddaughters, Samantha Everett and Christina Everett; several nieces, nephews and a close family of friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Hazel Ross; her former husbands, Samuel Everett, Russell Carter and Curt Holst and one sister Betty LeCompte. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL. Contributions can be made to the . Tributes may be forwarded to the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or see her full life story on www.conleycare.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019
