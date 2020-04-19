|
Laura J. Murphy beloved wife of Rick Murphy. Loving mother of Kevin (Jackie) Dertz. Proud grandma of Liam, Evan, and Owen. Dear sister of Sue (Dick) Lamb, Paul, Gary, Brian (Ammie), and the late Alan Palmgren. Dear sister-in-law of Peggy Murphy and Ron (Barb) Murphy. Services were private. A Celebration of Life may be held at a future date. Arrangements were entrusted to The Original Lamb Family Funeral & Cremation Service, Rose Lamb, Director 708-710-9549
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020