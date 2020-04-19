Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura J. Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura J. Murphy Obituary
Laura J. Murphy beloved wife of Rick Murphy. Loving mother of Kevin (Jackie) Dertz. Proud grandma of Liam, Evan, and Owen. Dear sister of Sue (Dick) Lamb, Paul, Gary, Brian (Ammie), and the late Alan Palmgren. Dear sister-in-law of Peggy Murphy and Ron (Barb) Murphy. Services were private. A Celebration of Life may be held at a future date. Arrangements were entrusted to The Original Lamb Family Funeral & Cremation Service, Rose Lamb, Director 708-710-9549
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -