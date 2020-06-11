Laura Kelley Riermaier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Visitation for Laura Kelley Riermaier, 32, of Deer Park will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, followed by a private funeral Mass and interment. Laura passed away on June 6, 2020 due to complications from Friedreich's Ataxia. She is survived by her parents Michael and Aileen (nee Kelley) Riermaier; sister Kristin (Michael) Irmen and brother Paul (Arly) Riermaier; nephew Thomas Michael; niece Muriel June; grandparents Robert and Mary Theresa Kelley; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Laura earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and a Master's degree from Northeastern Illinois University. Laura loved to cook, keep bees, oil paint and quilt. Her beloved dogs Max and Dusty always brought a smile to her face. She travelled extensively throughout Europe, never letting her wheelchair slow her down. Laura supported Ride Ataxia for the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), raising over $42,000 to support Friedreich's Ataxia research. In Lieu of flowers donations are appreciated in memory of Laura to Ride Ataxia- FARA at 533 West Uwchlan Avenue, Downington, PA 19335 "Laura Riermaier – Team Hope" or at http://fara.convio.net/goto/hope. For funeral information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved