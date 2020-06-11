Visitation for Laura Kelley Riermaier, 32, of Deer Park will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, followed by a private funeral Mass and interment. Laura passed away on June 6, 2020 due to complications from Friedreich's Ataxia. She is survived by her parents Michael and Aileen (nee Kelley) Riermaier; sister Kristin (Michael) Irmen and brother Paul (Arly) Riermaier; nephew Thomas Michael; niece Muriel June; grandparents Robert and Mary Theresa Kelley; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Laura earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and a Master's degree from Northeastern Illinois University. Laura loved to cook, keep bees, oil paint and quilt. Her beloved dogs Max and Dusty always brought a smile to her face. She travelled extensively throughout Europe, never letting her wheelchair slow her down. Laura supported Ride Ataxia for the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), raising over $42,000 to support Friedreich's Ataxia research. In Lieu of flowers donations are appreciated in memory of Laura to Ride Ataxia- FARA at 533 West Uwchlan Avenue, Downington, PA 19335 "Laura Riermaier – Team Hope" or at http://fara.convio.net/goto/hope. For funeral information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.