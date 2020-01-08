|
Laura L. Turner (nee Konicki), age 59, a resident of Safety Harbor, FL, formerly of Chicago's Western Suburbs, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, FL. She was born March 22, 1960 in Wheaton, IL.
Arrangements by? Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020