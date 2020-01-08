Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Laura L. Turner Obituary
Laura L. Turner (nee Konicki), age 59, a resident of Safety Harbor, FL, formerly of Chicago's Western Suburbs, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, FL. She was born March 22, 1960 in Wheaton, IL.

Arrangements by? Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
