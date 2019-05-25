|
|
Laura Louise Trice age 86 passed away peacefully on April 13th. Preceded in death by her parents Louis and Beatrice Duebner, brother Gilbert Duebner (Joanne), her sons Joseph P. Varco II and Louis L. Varco, and daughter Laura Lee Martinelli (Nick). She is survived by her son Jac J. Varco (Elizabeth), daughter Angela B. Bliley (Roy), sister Renee Morgan (Tom), and 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Nothing pleased her more than raising her five children and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial mass on June 8th at 10:00 am, visitation at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church, 8300 N Greenwood Ave Niles IL 60714.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 25, 2019