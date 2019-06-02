|
|
Laura M. Lupe (nee Blandford) has been reunited with her beloved husband, Joseph, of 59 years. She peacefully passed away at home with loved ones by her side. Loving Mother of Joseph (Shelley) and Margaret (Jeffrey) Canino. Cherished Grandma of Darren (Alishia), Anthony, Danielle and Great-Grandma of Logan & Greyson. Adored daughter of the late Oswald and Mary (nee Joyce) Blandford. Caring sister to the late Mary Jean Knox and the late Theresa Blandford. Dearest Sister-in-law of Jeannine (the late Harold) Goldsmith, John (Gail) Lupe and the late James Lupe. Also, many nieces and nephews. Retired CPS Teacher-Nurse. Burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on June 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The New Lenox Township Food Pantry, 1100 S. Cedar Road, New Lenox, IL 60451, www.newlenox.org/family-services would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 2 to June 4, 2019