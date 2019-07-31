|
Laura Lynn Kviz Ruzich, age 62, of Cashton, WI and formerly of Julian, California, passed away July 12, 2019, at Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua, Wisconsin. Laura fought a courageous battle of Esophagus Cancer.
Laura was born October 28, 1956, in Elmhurst, Illinois. She is one of 7 children of the late Edward F. and Roberta Joanne Kviz (Hill).
Laura lived in Naperville and attended Lincoln Jr. High School and graduated from Naperville Central High School in 1975. She married Thomas Ruzich in August of 1977 and soon after moved to Julian, California. Laura and Tom worked at the Cuyamaca Mountain campgrounds. Tom was the Forest Ranger and Laura was the Camp Director. In later years, Laura helped with the start- up family business named Cutters Edge in Julian, CA. Laura and Tom were involved in the Julian Fire Department and with Laura's gifted artistry; she designed a logo that was used for T-shirts and sweatshirts for the Julian Fire Department. She was also gifted in stained glass, oils and jewelry. Her true passion was playing drums. She was the drummer for the band "Wild Oats".
In 2003, they lost their home in the devastating Cedar Creek wildfire that burned 273, 246 acres. Their home was a complete loss. The home overlooked Lake Cuyamaca which was absolute peace and beauty. In 2005, they divorced and she remained in the Julian area. Laura truly loved the summer weather all year round. The threat of fire conditions in Julian were always a heavy burden on her mind.
The family is very thankful for Laura's good friend, Maryann, who drove Laura to her Dr. Appointments and kept the home running. The family would also like to thank David and Chrysteen Waldon, who made a connection with Laura's sister Connie on Facebook. Laura was very good friends with them and David played in the band with her, and they were able to share many pictures with us that had been lost in the fire.
In May of 2019, Laura made the decision to be with family in her late stage of cancer. She moved to Cashton to live with her sister Connie and her husband, Walen Downing on their dairy farm.
The family would like to thank the outstanding team at Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice for the great care and comfort.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019