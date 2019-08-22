|
Laura M. Linas. Beloved daughter of the late Anastazia nee Skema & Antanas Linas. Loving sister of Irene (the late Wayne) Anderson, Vidas (Jeri Lynch) Linas & Aaron (Mary) Linas. Cherished aunt of Stephanie, Erik, Ian, Jessica, Matthew, Kelly & Logan. Proud great aunt of Jake, Garrett, Piper, Sadie, Emma, Alexandra & Olivia. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Little Company of Mary Hospice, 9800 Southwest Highway, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019