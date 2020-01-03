Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James the Apostle Church
480 S. Park Blvd.
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James the Apostle Church
480 S. Park Blvd.
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Laura M. Marion, age 59, of Glen Ellyn. Loving daughter of Gloria and the late Frederick. Sister of Michael (Tamara) Marion and fond aunt of Sloan and Sean Marion. Visitation is Saturday, January 4th from 9AM until Mass time at 10 AM at St. James the Apostle Church, 480 S. Park Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation at sjogrens.org/donate. Funeral arrangements handled by Leonard Memorial Funeral Home of Glen Ellyn, IL (for detailed obituary visit www.leonardmemorialhome.com)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020
