|
|
(nee Waynauskas), 64, of Chicago, IL at rest March 7th, 2020. Born in Chicago, IL on January 20th, 1956, she was the beloved wife of Kevin E. O'Gorman and the adoring mother of Timothy (Katie) and Patrick (Katie). Cherished grandmother to her dearest yet unborn grandchild and her precious Finn. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Patricia (nee Freet) Waynauskas and sister to Richard (Linda) Waynauskas, Carol Waynauskas, Mary Schoenhofen and Therese (Michael) Stewart. Caring cousin and aunt to Susan (William) Kehoe, Sandra (Daniel) McCullough, Thomas Schoenhofen, Matthew Schoenhofen, Luke Schoenhofen, Maria Kehoe, Michael Kehoe, Margaret Kehoe, Richard Waynauskas, Joseph Waynauskas, and Brian Stewart. Treasured educator and friend to thousands of students, parents, teachers, and parishioners in the St. Bede Community, all of whom, along with her family, will miss her so dearly. The beauty Laura brought into this world is immeasurable and her family, friends and community is blessed to have known her and will never forget her. Visitation Tuesday, March 10th, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 8200 S. Kostner Ave, Chicago, IL 60652 (corner of 83rd St. & Kostner Ave). Funeral Wednesday March 11th, 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Bede the Venerable Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020