Laura Mather, loving daughter of Nancy Recchia and James Barham, her stepfather, of Pella, Iowa, passed away on May 13, 2019. Laura was born on October 9, 1980, to parents Nancy Recchia and the late Richard Mather in Chicago. Those who are left to cherish Laura's memory are her mother and stepfather, sister Emily Moretz (Andy), stepbrother Oliver Barham (Johanna), Laura's paternal grandmother Carol Mather, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Laura was preceded in death by her father Richard Mather, her aunt JoAnn Recchia-Horst, and her other grandparents.Funeral Mass: Saturday, May 25, at 11:00 AM, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 200 East Illinois Street, Lemont, Illinois 60439 Burial: Saturday, May 25, following the Funeral Mass, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162For more info: https://www.ilesfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Laura-Mather/Des-Moines-Iowa/1846274
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019