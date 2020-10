Or Copy this URL to Share

Laura McNeese, age 74 passed away on October 8, 2020 after a long, hard fight due to complications from numerous infections. Laura was the daughter of Marion and Gilbert McNeese (both deceased), loving older sister to Kathy McNeese, and a good friend and cousin to many. Cremation was private.





