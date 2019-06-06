Home

LAURA NANINI

LAURA NANINI Obituary
age 87 of Highwood. At peace in Christ June 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Amerigo on Dec. 28, 2018. Loving mother of Maria (John) McCraren. Loving nonna of Melissa, Jamie and Johnny. Dear sister of the late Enrica (late Ulisse) Bartolai and Assunta (Jerry) Brugioni. Fond zia to many. Visitation Fri., June 7, 2019 from 4-8 pm and Sat., June 8, 2019 8:30-9:30 am at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood to St. James Church, mass 10 am. Entombment Ascension Catholic Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019
