Laura Paliferro, age 98, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. Born on July 26, 1921. Loving and devoted wife of the late John R. Paliferro. Loving mother of Frances A. (late Ronald) Hehn, Sr. Beloved grandmother of Ronald Jr. (Julie) Hehn, Kristen (Giuseppe) Freni, Stephanie (Alexander) Venegas. Proud Nana of Tyler, Emily, Tony and Giuliana. Sister of the late Joseph(the late Margaret) Pace, the late Samuel (the late Lorraine)Pace, the late Angela (late Russell) D'Agostino, and Anna (the late Ascenzio) Accomando. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed. Visitation on January 26 from 3-8 pm. January 27 funeral mass at St. Emily's Church at 10 am. For more info go to Oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020