Laura L. Stinauer, age 65. Loving sister of Linda (Robert) Lannert and Robert (Donna) Stinauer. Dear aunt of Alicia Schemel Chodorow (Nick Chodorow), Heidi (David) Eastburn, Donald Karl (Bethany) Schemel, Michelle (Chris) Proper and great aunt of Maia, Delaney, Henry, Archie, Joel, Micah and Rachel. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service with Eastern Airlines. Laura also worked as a substitute teacher with Palos School District #214. Visitation Thursday, March 21st, 5-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Friday, March 22nd, 9 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St. (Palos Hills) for 10 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dominicans of St. Jude Thaddeus or to the Association of the Miraculous Medal.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019