Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Stinauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Stinauer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura Stinauer Obituary
Laura L. Stinauer, age 65. Loving sister of Linda (Robert) Lannert and Robert (Donna) Stinauer. Dear aunt of Alicia Schemel Chodorow (Nick Chodorow), Heidi (David) Eastburn, Donald Karl (Bethany) Schemel, Michelle (Chris) Proper and great aunt of Maia, Delaney, Henry, Archie, Joel, Micah and Rachel. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service with Eastern Airlines. Laura also worked as a substitute teacher with Palos School District #214. Visitation Thursday, March 21st, 5-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Friday, March 22nd, 9 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St. (Palos Hills) for 10 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dominicans of St. Jude Thaddeus or to the Association of the Miraculous Medal.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now