Laurel Elizabeth Shiel (nee Campbell) born November 4, 1955, left her loving family for her God March 24, 2019. She will be forever loved and cherished by her husband of 38 years, William, her loving children, Alexander (Michelle), Chloe and Cathryn, siblings Scott (Shari) Campbell, Patty (Baird) Smart, Matt (Lisa) McReynolds, and her late sister Anne Campbell. Laurie was preceded in death by her father, William Campbell, and mother, Suzanne Reinardy Campbell McReynolds. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, dear friends, especially Irma Soco, and our puppies. Laurie was a graduate of New Trier High School and the University of Wisconsin, Madison. A commercial interior designer she enjoyed her career but found even greater satisfaction and pride raising her beautiful children, who will always cherish her memory. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
