Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak Rd., (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.,)
Westchester, IL
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak Rd., (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.,)
Westchester, IL
Laurel Jean Jansen Obituary
Laurel Jean Jansen, nee Tobias, of Romeoville, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Thomas M.; loving mother of Carol (Michael) Mueller, Debbie (Randy) Kotalik and Nancy (Greg) Clanton; proud grandmother of Gregory (Amy Strohmeyer) and Tiffany (Ronnie) Orzech; great-grandmother of R.J. and Hazel; dear sister of Jack (Wilma) Tobias. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.,) on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 12:00 noon. Interment private. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019
