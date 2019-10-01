|
Laurel Jean Jansen, nee Tobias, of Romeoville, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Thomas M.; loving mother of Carol (Michael) Mueller, Debbie (Randy) Kotalik and Nancy (Greg) Clanton; proud grandmother of Gregory (Amy Strohmeyer) and Tiffany (Ronnie) Orzech; great-grandmother of R.J. and Hazel; dear sister of Jack (Wilma) Tobias. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.,) on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 12:00 noon. Interment private. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019