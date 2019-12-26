Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
8851 Skokie Blvd.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 478-1600
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:15 PM
Goldman Funeral Group
8851 Skokie Blvd.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurel Babbitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurel S. Babbitt

Add a Memory
Laurel S. Babbitt Obituary
Laurel S. Babbitt, nee Schaffner age 72 died on Monday, December 23rd, 2019. Laurel was the loving mother of Traci (Dave) Kogan and David (Faith) Babbitt; dear mother-in-law of Beth Napoli. She was the best grandmother of Max Kogan, Reese, Ella, Avery, Emily and Leah Babbitt. Cherished sister of Barbara Schaffner and Robert (Paula) Schaffner. Friend and cousin to many. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Maurice and Lucinda Schaffner. Cherished daughter-in-law of Harriet Babbitt and the late Martin Babbitt; former spouse of the late Jeffrey Babbitt; Service Friday, 12:15 p.m., at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd, Skokie (At Niles Center Rd). Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, www.journeycare.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now