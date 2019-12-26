|
Laurel S. Babbitt, nee Schaffner age 72 died on Monday, December 23rd, 2019. Laurel was the loving mother of Traci (Dave) Kogan and David (Faith) Babbitt; dear mother-in-law of Beth Napoli. She was the best grandmother of Max Kogan, Reese, Ella, Avery, Emily and Leah Babbitt. Cherished sister of Barbara Schaffner and Robert (Paula) Schaffner. Friend and cousin to many. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Maurice and Lucinda Schaffner. Cherished daughter-in-law of Harriet Babbitt and the late Martin Babbitt; former spouse of the late Jeffrey Babbitt; Service Friday, 12:15 p.m., at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd, Skokie (At Niles Center Rd). Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, www.journeycare.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019