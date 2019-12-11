Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
Lauren N. O'Connor McDonald, age 28, of Forest Park; loving mother of Jeramiah, Tremaine and Xavior; beloved daughter of John O'Connor and Kathie (Darren) Malina; dear sister of Crystal Unger and the late Gregory Olson; fond niece and cousin of many. Visitation Friday Dec. 14 3 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park where services will be held on Saturday Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or a are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
