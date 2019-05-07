Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lauren Winston Corchin Obituary
Lauren Winston Corchin, age 59, loving mother of Jenna and Dana; devoted daughter of Barbara and the late Maynard Winston; dear sister of Paul (Ivy) Winston; former wife of Ken Corchin. Private graveside services. The family will receive condolences Wednesday and Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Mission Hills Country Club, 1677 Mission Hills Rd., Northbrook, IL 60062. Contributions may be made in Lauren's memory to the Gateway Foundation Alcohol & Drug Treatment Centers or The Visions Foundation. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019
