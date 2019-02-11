Home

Laurence Allen Sode

Laurence Allen Sode Obituary
Born 3-7-45Died 2-8-19Larry called himself a projectionist but he was so much more. A member of IATSE local 110 and local 1 in New York, he served as road manager for the Buckinghams, the Rolling Stones, Billy Joel and more; also as manager of the Chicago Theatre and Vice President of Technical Operations for the Chicago Symphony and the Ravinia Festival; and projectionist for the Academy Awards.He is survived by his wife, Shelley Korshak Firestone. Memorial Services will be held February 23 & 24; call 312-671-3110 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2019
