Laurence J. "Larry" Brueck, Jr.; formerly of Chicago, IL; Retired after 39 years of service with CFD (Engineer of E117); passed away at his home in Weirton, WV, at the age of 73; beloved son of the late Laurence J. Brueck, Sr. and late Patricia, nee Buda; Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Linda Lee, nee Vincent; loving father of Jim (Jen) of Weirton, WV, Larry (Carolina) of Chicago, IL; cherished grandfather of Jordan, Justin, Devin, and the late Landon; fond brother-in-law of Sharon (Alan) Oliver, Diane (Ron) Reupert, Terri (Robert) Krigers, Gary (Carol) Vincent, and the late Steven Vincent; also, dear cousin and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, April 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. Funeral services Tuesday, April 30, starting with prayers at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Thecla Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Info (773) 774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019