Laurence Lowell "Larry" McCarthy, age 84, of Glenview, IL, formerly of Evanston, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence and Mabel (née Enright) McCarthy and his daughter, Jane (Goodwin). Beloved husband to Jeri (née Boyle). Most loving father of Laurence Lowell, Jr. "Larry" (Debbie), Tim (Linda), Kelly (Thom) Mannard, and son-in-law, Jim Goodwin. Proud grandfather of Erin (Clint) Boelt and Laurence Lowell McCarthy, III (Trace); Casey, Finn and Shane McCarthy; Quinn and Jane Shea Mannard; and Tait and Andrew Goodwin. Dear brother of Dennis (Sharon) and Stephen (Jane) McCarthy and sister of Mary Helen Breen (John d). Larry attended New Trier High School and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and his Doctor of Dental Surgery and Master of Science from Loyola University Dental School. It was around this time that Larry met the love of his life and future wife of 60 years, Jeri. After a tour as a Captain in the Army, Larry and Jeri settled in Evanston, IL for 30 years where they happily raised their four children before retiring to Glenview. Larry was a well-respected Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon who was often referred to as Dr. Dreamy for his handsome looks. He was endlessly curious and had several unique hobbies to prove it. Chief among his passions were tools, the Crafty Beaver Lumber Yard and John Deere tractors. Larry designed and built two homes in his beloved Conover, Wisconsin. He had a quick wit and a fantastic sense of humor. He was humble and never sought a crowd, yet had countless admirers who loved being in his presence. He enjoyed a good drink and a Lucky Strike cigarette. He never took himself too seriously and always treated those in his service as if they were honored guests. He was a man of great faith who knew that God had blessed him beyond his imagination and he always returned the favor in numerous ways to those less fortunate. But above all else, what he loved most of all was spending time with his wife, surrounded by their children and grandchildren, at his cabin in Wisconsin. He will be missed dearly. A private burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, and a memorial mass in celebration of Larry's life will take place St. Joan of Arc in Evanston at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to: The Academy at St. Joan of Arc, 9245 Lawndale Ave, Evanston, IL 60203, or go to https://theacademyatstjoanofarc.factsmgtadmin.com/give/ OR St. Joan of Arc Parish, 9248 Lawndale Ave, Evanston, IL 60203, or go to St Joan of Arc's GiveCentral. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020