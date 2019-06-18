Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Laurence P. King

Laurence P. King Obituary
King , Laurence P. Devoted husband of Kathleen, nee Creedon; Loving father of Kevin and Jeremiah; Dear brother of the late Tom (Irene), late Jerry (Barbara), and Bernadette (late Pat) O'Keeffe; Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many; Former Federal Investigator for The Naval Investigative Service for 27 years; Proud U.S. Navy Veteran; Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service, 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Please omit flowers; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019
