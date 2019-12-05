Home

Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. James at Sag Bridge
LAURETTA D. NOVOTNY

LAURETTA D. NOVOTNY Obituary
LAURETTA D. NOVOTNY, (nee Gabrys), beloved wife of the late Louis J. Novotny; loving mother of Sandra (Tim) Docter & Steve (Margie) Novotny; cherished grandmother of Andrew (Laura), Greg, Joe (Kristi) & John Docter, Katie, Michael (Brittney) & Amy Novotny; predeceased by her parents Mary (nee Kaminska) & Joseph Gabrys & her siblings & their spouses Rose (Stanley) Kieltyka, Elsie (Stanley) Partynski, Joe (Bernie) Gabrys, John (Mary) Adams & Mary (Donald) Hollsten; dearest aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews; childhood & best friend of Mary Kec, special friend of Chester Bozak, Joan Johnson & a good friend to many. Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019, 2-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Funeral Saturday, December 7, 2019, 9 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. James at Sag Bridge. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019
