LAURETTA D. NOVOTNY, (nee Gabrys), beloved wife of the late Louis J. Novotny; loving mother of Sandra (Tim) Docter & Steve (Margie) Novotny; cherished grandmother of Andrew (Laura), Greg, Joe (Kristi) & John Docter, Katie, Michael (Brittney) & Amy Novotny; predeceased by her parents Mary (nee Kaminska) & Joseph Gabrys & her siblings & their spouses Rose (Stanley) Kieltyka, Elsie (Stanley) Partynski, Joe (Bernie) Gabrys, John (Mary) Adams & Mary (Donald) Hollsten; dearest aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews; childhood & best friend of Mary Kec, special friend of Chester Bozak, Joan Johnson & a good friend to many. Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019, 2-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Funeral Saturday, December 7, 2019, 9 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. James at Sag Bridge. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019