Lauretta G. Trebat nee Gunning age 101 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Trebat; loving mother of Mary Ann (Donald) Breitfelder, Thomas J.(Margaret) Trebat, Patricia (Joseph) Hinkel, Dorothy (Daniel) Longfellow, Joseph V. Trebat, Jr. and Kathleen (William) Pankau; Cherished grandmother of 21; great grandmother of 18; dear sister of the late William C. Gunning and the late Elinor Davy. Visitation Tuesday June 11, 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Wednesday June 12, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Raymond de Penafort Church, 301 S. I-Oka, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019