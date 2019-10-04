Home

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
Laurie Murray Leigh


1929 - 2019
Laurie Murray Leigh Obituary
A resident of Chicago and graduate of Northwestern University, Laurie was the beloved wife of physician Carl Leigh, the loving mother of Nancy, Stuart and John, and the proud grandmother of Theo, Adam, Byron and Brook. Born in 1929, she grew up in Glencoe. Laurie loved photography, Lake Michigan, birds, sports, anything Scottish, playing the piano and singing. She was a tireless volunteer for the Lake Michigan Federation. The Harold Washington Library holds a collection of her photography. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:30 am at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut, Chicago. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alliance for the Great Lakes.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019
