LaVera (Daum) Warzak passed away October 23, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1926. Formerly of Estero, FL and Barrington, IL, she was predeceased by her husband and best friend of 64 years, Frank. She is survived by her son Barry (Anastasia) Warzak and daughter Jean (Ron) Kyle, grandchildren Denise, Douglas, Kristopher, Kevin and Kelly and great-grandchildren Nash and Haisley. An avid bridge player and international traveler, she led a full and rewarding life. Graveside services are anticipated in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington.





