LaVergne A. Kozerski nee Reimer, 93, beloved wife of the late Ted; loving mother of Richard (Mary) Kozerski, Janet (late Ron) Panfil and David (Debra) Kozerski; dear grandmother of Lisa (Yusnier) Watson, Sara Kozerski, Nora Kozerski, Will (Fiance Carrie Czubala) Kozerski, Timothy Kozerski, and Rob Kozerski; loving great grandmother of Reinsuy Watson; fond sister of Vernon (Carolyn) Reimer, Rose (Frank) Tonika, late Geraldine (late Walter) Ceranek, late Bernice (late John) Metzger, late Otto Reimer, late Fred Reimer, late Marilyn (late Walter) Kuras, late Henrietta (late Ken) Tilman and late Betty (late George) Gunderson; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. LaVergne was involved in several careers throughout her life but was most proud of her loving family. Visitation and funeral services will be limited to 10 family members only and will be private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For additional information, contact Suburban Family Funeral Home 5940 W. 35th. St. (Corner of 35th. St. & Austin) Cicero at 708-652-1116 or visit www.Suburbanfamilyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.