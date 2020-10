LaVergne Fanta, age 92, of Oak Park, passed away on September 27, 2020; beloved wife of the late Paul E. Fanta; loving mother of David and John (Jane) Fanta. LaVergne was a longtime volunteer in the giftshop of the Frank Lloyd Home and Studio, and a former longtime member of the Women's Club of the Illinois Institute of Technology. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and sons both in the United States and Europe. Services are private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store