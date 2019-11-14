Home

LaVern C. Mill

LaVern C. Mill Obituary
LaVern C. Mill, 95. Dear son of the late Clifford & the late Mary Jane nee Boycott Mill; devoted husband of Rita nee Panozzo Mill of Kankakee; loving father of Stanley (Glenda) Mill of McHenry, Steven (Linda) Mill of Kankakee, Cynthia Mill (Bob Chambers) of Vergennes, Barbara (John) Dailey of New London, WI, and the late Daniel Mill; proud grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 9. Visitation 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home; 1480 W. Court St, Kankakee. Funeral 12:00 Noon Saturday, November 16, 2019 also at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Memorials to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or St. Rose Chapel. Info. 815.932.1214 www.clancygernon.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
