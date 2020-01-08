|
|
Laverne A. Knafl, nee Rokusek, 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Louis R. Loving mother of Linda Redmond, Alan (Cindy) Knafl, and David (Christine) Knafl. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 12. Dear sister of Kenneth (Darlene) Rokusek and the late Charlotte (late Calvin) Kaiser. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, January 8th from 3 - 8 P.M. Funeral service Thursday, January 9th at 10:30 A.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020