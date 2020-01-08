Home

Services
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
View Map
Laverne A. Knafl, nee Rokusek, 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Louis R. Loving mother of Linda Redmond, Alan (Cindy) Knafl, and David (Christine) Knafl. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 12. Dear sister of Kenneth (Darlene) Rokusek and the late Charlotte (late Calvin) Kaiser. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, January 8th from 3 - 8 P.M. Funeral service Thursday, January 9th at 10:30 A.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
