Laverne Betty Louise Williamson, nee Hild, 91, went home to heaven on Dec. 24, 2019. She was a member of Faith Community Church, Huntley, and retired in 1978 from EBSCO, Barrington. Laverne was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Harold; mother Myrtle, father Henry, brothers Henry and Frank; and daughter-in-law Norine. She is survived by children: James (Susan), Jean Moore, Joanne (Michael) Hensley, John (Cheryl), and Jeffrey; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A spring memorial TBA at www.cremation-society.com. Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
