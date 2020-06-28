LaVerne C. Pavel (Suralski) 89, of Des Plaines, IL, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 surrounded by family. LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Frank H. Pavel, and her adored son, Frank G. (Lynne) Pavel. Loving and compassionate grandmother of Jennifer and Sean. LaVerne was a devoted teacher for over 20 years at St. Cornelius School, who shared her love of learning with many students. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or JourneyCare Foundation. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.