LaVerne C. Pavel
1931 - 2020
LaVerne C. Pavel (Suralski) 89, of Des Plaines, IL, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 surrounded by family. LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Frank H. Pavel, and her adored son, Frank G. (Lynne) Pavel. Loving and compassionate grandmother of Jennifer and Sean. LaVerne was a devoted teacher for over 20 years at St. Cornelius School, who shared her love of learning with many students. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or JourneyCare Foundation. For info www.nelsonfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
To Lynne, Sean, and Jennifer, I am so sorry to hear of Mrs.Pavel's passing, what a truly great person she was. I have many fond memories of her and Frank from our days at St.Tars and Norwood Park. Countless Cubs games she took us to and sleepovers that she never got a wink of sleep because of our shenanigans. I know she was a great mother, mother-in law and grandmother and friend to so many. I know also what a loving daughter-in law and grandchildren she had in you all, for all you did for her after her 2 Frank's passed. May God keep Blessing you all and give you strength all your days. You are all in my prayers Tom Haas.
Thomas Haas
June 27, 2020
Thomas Haas
Friend
June 27, 2020
Mrs. Pavel was one of my children's favorite teachers. Kind and compassionate, a true example of a wonderful teacher and human being.
Colleen O'Malley
Friend
