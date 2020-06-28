To Lynne, Sean, and Jennifer, I am so sorry to hear of Mrs.Pavel's passing, what a truly great person she was. I have many fond memories of her and Frank from our days at St.Tars and Norwood Park. Countless Cubs games she took us to and sleepovers that she never got a wink of sleep because of our shenanigans. I know she was a great mother, mother-in law and grandmother and friend to so many. I know also what a loving daughter-in law and grandchildren she had in you all, for all you did for her after her 2 Frank's passed. May God keep Blessing you all and give you strength all your days. You are all in my prayers Tom Haas.

